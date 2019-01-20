Bullets, Nomads stadia on the cards — Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has asked Blantyre City Council and Malawi National Council of Sports in conjuction with Ministry of Sports to allocate two sites for construction of two stadia for Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets.

The President said on Sunday during a whistle stop in the city of Blantyre, saying government is ready to help Nyasa Bullets and Mighty Wanderers to build their home ground own since the two teams have no playing ground.

Mutharika said as a soccer loving fan for the two teams it pains him to see that the two giants struggle during training since they do not have stadium.

“Malawi National Council of Sports and Blantyre City Council should liaise with the two clubs and find a suitable place where to construct their own stadiums for the government to support them financially,” Mutharika said.

In the past five years, under Mutharika’s leadership, government has constructed stadiums in various districts including Karonga and Mulanje, among others, which have attracted TNM Super league games.

