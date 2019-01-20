Mutharika whistle-stop chugs on in Blantyre: ‘Elections will be watershed for Malawi, vote DPP’

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has vowed to continue developing the country amidst the challenging socio-economic conditions and eventually end poverty.

Speaking on Sunday at Chinseu in Ndirande at the end of his whistle stop tour of Blantyre City, Mutharika said he has always had the passion to develop Malawi to the status of some well-known developed countries.

“I am tired of hearing stories of how poor our country is and this is why I am working so hard to develop this nation,” he said.

Mutharika added that his government is implementing various programmes aimed at reducing poverty and boosting the economy.

“For instance, my government is implementing the social cash transfer programme that aims at uplifting the livelihood of the rural poor.

“We are also constructing roads in all parts of the country because I believe roads play a crucial role in national development,” the President said.

Mutharika also cited the establishment of community technical colleges as some of the initiatives that would contribute to economic growth.

He promised to construct Blantyre District Hospital since currently the district does not have its own hospital.

“Apart from the ring road which we are sure will be completed soon and other road projects in the district, we will also construct a stadium at Njamba Freedom Park and renovate Kamuzu stadium as one way of developing sports in the country,” he said.

“I love football and as part of my contribution, I will construct two separate stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers football clubs,” Mutharika said.

However, Mutharika said for that to be a reality, there was need for people to render government the necessary support.

He, therefore, appealed to Malawians not to listen to critics of his administration, describing them as leaders without vision who wish nothing good for the country.

“There is a lot that we have done but the opposition does not appreciate our work. Don’t listening to them, they are bad people,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika has since asked Malawians to vote for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the forth coming May 21 Tripartite Elections.

“I would describe the general elections as watershed because they will determine whether to bring the country forward or backwards. However, all I am asking from you is to vote for the DPP.

“When you see maize and nsima just know that it is DPP. So, come May 21, 2019 vote for our mighty party –DPP,” he said.

DPP vice-president for the southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa hailed Mutharika for developing the country and Blantyre in particular.

Nankhumwa assured the President that people from the region would reward him by voting the party back into power in the May elections.

“The DPP is very strong here in the South; rest assured that come May 21, we will carry the day and bounce back in the driving seat,” Nankhumwa said.

Speaking earlier, Traditional Authority Kapeni also commended Mutharika for face-lifting Blantyre, the country’s commercial city.

He cited the dual carriageway from Chileka roundabout to Clock Tower as one such development project that a visionary leader would bring to his country.

“We are very grateful for all what you have done to our district. All chiefs in Blantyre are thankful for that,” said Kapeni.

James Chuma, Chairperson of Malawi National Council of Sports described the four stadiums to be constructed in Blantyre as a great achievement in as far as sports development is concerned.

“Sports cannot develop without government commitment. We salute the president for showing the interest to develop sports in the country,” Chuma said.

Before the rally in Ndirande, Mutharika stopped at Chirimba, Luwanda and Makhetha where he also appealed to Malawians to give him a chance to develop the country.

Many people braved the incessant rains to see the Malawian leader as he sold his vision for the country beyond May 21 elections

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :