University of Cape Town appoints Malawi’s professor Danwood Chirwa Dean of Law

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has last week announced the appointment of Malawi’s Professor Danwood Chirwa as the institution’s new Dean of the Faculty of Law.

Chirwa said in an interview with UCT’s news that he was humbled.

“I am humbled by my appointment and by the overwhelming support I’ve received from staff and students. They believe I will add value, bring stability, improve the way we work and the services we provide—that’s encouraging,” he said.

Back home, Chirwa contributes significantly to legal matters affecting Malawi in various spheres; and, through a number of platforms.

His comments can be read through the countries weeklies or heard from a number of television and radio stations.

According to UCT news, Chirwa joined UCT in 2004 as a lecturer in commercial law and has a wealth of institutional knowledge and experience. He has held various leadership positions in the faculty, including acting dean in 2014 and head of the Department of Public Law from 2009 to 2014.

Among his many tasks will to “enhance the African focus of the University of Cape Town’s LLB degree and altering the way students and staff view law.”

UCT is the best university in Africa.

In 2018, it claimed the number one spot as Africa’s top ranked university, taking over from the University of Witwatersrand (Wits).

Wits University had then been ranked the number one university in Africa for four consecutive years.

In 2017, UCT was ranked the 259th best university in the world, and moved up to 223rd place last year.

The university made its way into the Center for World University Rankings (CWUR) due to a changed methodology, which now makes use of research contribution to account for 70% of the total score.

UCT has constantly strived to improve its research performance and therefore scores well in all research-related indicators, and also continues to increase its publications and citations year-on-year.

