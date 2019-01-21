Mutharika warns against ‘rigging’ in Malawi watershed elections: ‘I am watching you’

President Peter Mutharika is facing perhaps his strongest challenge to date from vice-president Saulos Chilima and his UTM Party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the People’s Party (PP) of former President Joyce Banda and now he has expressed fears of rigging.

Addressing a whistle-stop meeting in Blantyre on Sunday for his ruling Democratic Progress Party (DPP), Mutharika claimed that he was aware of an opposition party’s scheme to rig the elections.

He said foreign experts in rigging are being imported to help circumvent the people’s will in the May 21 polls.

“I have heard that some people want to rig elections and they are bringing some people from outside the country to help rig elections because they know they cant win. But let me warn them. I am watching you.

“I am watching you, I am watching you. When I am ready, I will go after you, Planning rigging is a crime and I will go after you big time, so you better stop the nonsense you are doing,” said Mutharika at Chirimba Township.

He said voters should be given a choice to elect leaders of their choice in free, fair and credible elections.

“Let people choose with dignity without any kind of interference,” said Mutharika who had other stops at Machinjiri, Khama and Ndirande townships.

President Mutharika said he is slated to win the May 21 election by a landslide as his DPP-led government has performed well and need another five years temr to complete development projects it jas started in the country.

DPP vice president for the southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa said President Mutharika is going to win the May 21 election by a landslide.

He said Malawians will overwhelmingly re-elect incumbent President Mutharika because they want food security, economic and infrastructure development.

