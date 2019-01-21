Mutharika warns against ‘rigging’ in Malawi watershed elections: ‘I am watching you’

January 21, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 18 Comments

President Peter  Mutharika is facing perhaps his strongest challenge to date from vice-president Saulos Chilima and his UTM Party,  the Malawi Congress Party  (MCP) and the  People’s Party (PP)  of former President Joyce Banda and  now he has expressed fears of rigging.

President Mutharika’s Blantyre whistle stop tour

Addressing a whistle-stop meeting in Blantyre on Sunday for his  ruling Democratic Progress Party (DPP), Mutharika claimed  that he was aware of  an opposition party’s  scheme to rig the elections.

He said foreign experts in rigging are being imported to help circumvent the people’s will in the May 21 polls.

“I have heard that some people want to rig elections and they are bringing some people from outside the country to help rig elections because they know they cant win. But let me warn them. I am watching you.

“I am watching you, I am watching you. When I am ready, I will go after you, Planning rigging is a crime and I will go after you big time, so you better stop the nonsense you are doing,” said Mutharika at Chirimba Township.

He said voters should be given a choice to elect leaders of their choice in free, fair and credible elections.

“Let people choose with dignity without any kind of interference,” said Mutharika who had other stops at Machinjiri, Khama and Ndirande townships.

President Mutharika said he  is slated to win the May 21 election by a landslide as his DPP-led government has performed well and need another five years temr  to complete development projects it jas started in the country.

DPP vice president for the southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa  said President Mutharika is going to win the May 21 election by a landslide.

He said Malawians will overwhelmingly re-elect incumbent President Mutharika because they want food security, economic and infrastructure development.

MG 2
Guest
MG 2

This guy knows exactly what happened in 2014. He is afraid of what Chilima did to his party to help him win the elections.

18 minutes ago
Sato
Guest
Sato

Mutharika is seeing the writing on the wall and allow him write his ANDIBERA WILL. CHAKWERA MANJA AKUPWETEKA NDIKULEMBA WILL IMENEYI

19 minutes ago
Matcheso
Guest
Matcheso

The NORTH REQUIRE FEDERAL SYSTEM OF GOVERNMEMT TO DEVELOP — JUST IMAGINE ALL 6 STADIUM IN BLANTYRE ALONE ?? WHAT KIND OF NONSENSE /INSULT /MOCKERY TO THE PEOPLE OF MALAWI IS THIS ?

36 minutes ago
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder
Guest
JJ Mbewe the Pathfinder

I believe him and the person in question is Chilima.

1 hour ago
Yaphama
Guest
Yaphama

Bambo a moyenda u r in Gvt but already start stressed thats the sign kuti kwanu kwatha Nankhumwa n Dausi they are jst fooling u that Dpp will win the election forget is the same Dausi amamuuza late Dr Banda kuti all the Malawians was behind him learn frm Kabira Mr Maliseche sir

1 hour ago
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

IF ANY OPPOSITION RIG THE ELECTION THAT IS A PLUS TO OPPOSITION BECAUSE MUNTHU KUKUBERA UKULAMULIRA? hEHEhEHE! I HAVE NEVER SEEN A SITTING LEADER CRYING THAT SOMEBODY FROM OPPOSITION WILL RIG VOTES. HA, HA, HA, HA,HA.

3 hours ago
TA JONTO
Guest
TA JONTO

Chindere Chakufikapo

3 hours ago
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

This is dementia. As for the whistle stop tours, please stop disturbing the traffic. Surely you can park somewhere away from the road? The fact that you don,t see anything wrong with stopping traffic for an hour while you mumble to the public just shows how out of touch you are.

3 hours ago
Matcheso
Guest
Matcheso

In 2014 elections results —in order to announce the results (MBENDERA CRIED Deeply ) if mbendera MHSRIP was alive by this time —he could boldly tell Malawians what really happened behind closed doors of mec

3 hours ago
Kachimanga
Guest
Kachimanga

The noose is tightening Mr Maliseche and you can feel it.You have 3 mths to vacate the house that Kamuzu built.

3 hours ago

