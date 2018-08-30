Kamlepo, Mhone face off in PP vice  presidency for North race

As People’s Party (PP) convention is underway at Robins Park in Blantyre an epic leadership contest is expected between vice president for northern region and MP for Rumphi East, Kamlepo Kalua and the party’s Leader in Parliament and MP for Nkhata Bay Central, Ralph Mhone.

Insiders say Mhone is likely to give Kamlepo a good run for his money because the latter’s latest conduct has pointed to divided political loyalty.

On the position of publicity secretary, veteran politician and women activist Faustace Chirwa will battle it out with the incumbent Noah Chimpeni. Chimpeni’s deputy Ackson Kalaile Banda is also challenging his ‘boss’.

This is the second time PP is holding a national convention. It held its first national convention at the College of Medicine multipurpose hall in Blantyre on August 27, 2012 when Joyce Banda was President of the Republic.

Banda whowas President of Malawi between 2012 and 2014 opened the conference earlier on Thursday.

JB, as she is fondly called by her adorers, said if she is given the nod by the national convention to be PP’s torchbearer in the next two days she will contest but said the party delegates should deliberate if they need an electoral alliance or not.

