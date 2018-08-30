Chisi says Sept 7 peaceful protests ‘useless’

August 30, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Leader of one of the tiny parties in the country says the planned September 7 peaceful protests organized by civil society organisations is a waste of time, waste of money and useless.

Chisi: No need for demo

John Chisi of Umodzi Party said this is not the right time for protests, saying this the time to mobilise people to go and register for the forthcoming elections.

“These demonstrations donot  achieve anything. It is a waste of time. It is a waste of money because police are to be there and are paid for the time they are there, demonstrations are costly,” he said.

He accused the CSOs of being funded by some political parties which he has not named.

“Demonstrations are there to confuse us and make our lives very difficult,” he said.

But respected political commentator Humphrey Mvula said it is a Constitutional right for any group to go and protests against any issue.

He said this democratic right enshrined in the Republican Constitution cannot be taken away, saying demonstrations have achieved a lot in bringing awareness to the authorities on some crucial issues of national importance.

Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Useless indeed profesa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
VVVVVVV
Guest
VVVVVVV

If there pumbwa No 2 in this country is Chisi,will not mention pumbwa no 1 mungandimange.Your profesorship is too questionable.How can the whole amount of you not realise that to demonstrate is a constitutional right?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
30 minutes ago
Nadzimbiri
Guest
Nadzimbiri

Kudi uyu mukuti Chisi’yu nde uti ameneyu?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
39 minutes ago
zikomo
Guest
zikomo

professor wakupangiska soni nge ni uyu ndinamuone…….iwetu ndi waganyu wa DPP

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

Just like you are.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

