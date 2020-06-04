Kamlepo says MCP want Malawi one party state again: Atupele talks of Chitipa transformation
Firebrand politician Kamlepo Kalua, who was fearless and combative in denouncing the fierce and dictator Kamuzu Banda, in the early 90s, when winds of democracy stirred up the shores, has warned Malawians that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has the desire for Malawi to slide back into one party state again under Tonse Alliance.
Kalua, who is Minister of Lands, was speaking during a campaign rally in the northern district of Chitipa addressed by Atupele Muluzi, who is running mate for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance.
“Tshwee-mwana-Tshwee!” shouted Kamlepo in his usual slogan to large crowds that turned up which responded ‘Tshweee!’
“MCP still has the one-party state mentality and they have already started brainwashing people with the ‘Ife Tonse boma’ talk,” he said.
“MCP are not democrats, they cannot be, and their political ideology is not about liberalism. They are conservative. Tonse will bring more confusion than the stable DPP-UDF government,” said Kalua.
He stressed that MCP has an agenda to make the country a one party state again because its leader Lazarus Chakwera is known not to want any opposition even within the party ranks .and wants everybody to tow his line hence two MCP lost two secretary general who opposed him – Gustav Kaliwo and Chris Daza.
Kamlepo, a former president of the defunct Malawi Democratic Party (MDP) who had a first short for presidency in the historic first democratic election in 1994 when Bakili Muluzi defeated dictator Kamuzu Banda.
He ran again in the 1999 presidential election where he finished third place with 1.4 percent of total national votes beating the late president Bingu wa Mutharika at 0.47 percent.
Kamlepo is credited for influencing political decisions, including the 1990s demonstrations against the spiralling cost of living, march against third term bid and the July 2011 anti-DPP government demonstrations.
His unrelenting ways of battling incumbents, saw him arrested over 9 times—the worst being the time of Bingu wa Mutharika who, constantly, kept him behind bars.
To every Malawian, Kamlepo is a controversial figure who is not afraid to speak out and shame every force contrary to his average.
In his speech, Muluzi promised that government will transform Chitipa district with numerous developments.
“We have in mind Chitipa Nthalire tarmac road, Chitipa tarmac road connecting to Tanzania, new district hospital, grain silos, so many to mention.”
“For all these to happen, we urge you people to unite and vote for this experienced leader, APM for a better Malawi.” Atupele urged.
Atupere extended his appeal to the youth not to be used by politicians in demonstrations which has led to infrastructure destruction, pointing out Karonga District Commissioner’s office as well as Forest office in Chitipa.
Before the rally Atupele Switched on Malawi Rural Electrification Project (MAREP) phase 8 in the district at Chipwera Trading Center.
Council Chair for Chitipa district, thanked government for bringing electricity development to the area saying it will arrest a number of challenges that people from Chipwera were facing before due to lack of electricity.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Any party who promotes fear is NOT the PARTY to VOTE FOR they are self serving and will NEVER DO as THEY PROMISE.
VOTE NEW ERA VOTE WISELY VOTE CHANGE VOTE UTMCP 9 political Parties for ALL of Malawians with the BEST IDEAS and DEVELOPMENTS
Stupid Kamlepo. And stop fooling yourselves, big NYEKHWE is coming soon and I am sure you know it.
Are people of Chitipa dull? Can’t they see that UDF and DPP has formed an alliance just as MCP and other parties have formed theirs.
Don’t be fooled, most of these people are being ferried to all DPP UDF rallies to boost the numbers but even so, most of them are after the money and the free handouts however, when voting day comes, you know what they gonna vote for, Yes you damn right, change…..and not dynasties.
Tinso Alliance is doomed because it is full of bitter people. They are so full of hate and venom. Listening to Chilima you will think you are listening to a warlord in wartorn DRC or Iraq. The guy is full of guile and bile. DPP is not the best choice but since there is no credible opposition, we have to vote for DPP again.
If you are not bitter with the state of affairs in this country then you are sick.
The old one party MCP state was 100 times better than what we have experienced so far under UDF and DPP. 26 years of looting state resources including tax payers money. Muluzis and Mutharikas are the worst mistakes Malawi has ever made. See where Malawi is now. Where did the Vision 2020 end up? Where are Stagecoach, MDC, MITCO, David Whitehead, Pew Ltd and many other companies? And the Lhomwelisation of many institutions, dubious awarding of contracts to DPP zealots, the silent cashgate currently going on in state institutions, the diversion and mismanagement of COVID funds, the K145 million corruption… Read more »
Kikkkkk Mr Kampulepo, how is it going to be? Are you trying to tell your supporters that your DPP and UDF is going and it will not even be in the History that we had this party in Malawi?
Will decide this election and from the look of things it will vote UDF/DPP alliance
There is no way tonse will win this election. It has just made DPP strong again. UDF and DDP they are putting their message across. What a waste of time for the opposition. Will vote DDP/UDF alliance