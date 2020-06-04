Local company unveils wine brands in Lilongwe

A Malawian company, Vintage Wines has unveiled five brands of wine on the local market during a launch that took place in Lilongwe.

Wine lovers were treated to the brands which are Syrah, Romeo Dry Red, Romeo Sweet Red, Malbee and Cabernet Sauvignon Merlot at Epic Lounge.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, Vintage Wines managing director Raj Munnangi said the coming in the five varieties of the wine on the market open the door’s for the company’s initiative of bringing in wines from all over the world.

“We are currently corroborating with a winery in Argentina, Mendoza region were these five brands originate. We are planning to bring into the country wines from Spain in the next stage. All what we want is to give Malawians a variety of wines to choose from,” said Munnangi.

He said the initiative came into being after observing that the most of the country’s liquor stores stock South African wines, denying Malawians a chance to choose wines based on their budget.

“The culture of drinking wine in Malawi is growing despite the fact that a lot of them drink beer and spirits. We noticing this growth and we want these people to have a wide range of best wine from all over the world,” he said.

Munnangi said these wines will be found in chain stores as well as various liquor shops nationwide

One of the wine tasters, Judith Msonthi said the wines have good taste compared to what has been on the local market “Since I have been taking South African wines,” adding that her favorite is Syrah.

