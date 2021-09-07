Kam’mwamba floors Chazama in title bout

The much-touted title boxing bout between Salim Chazama and Israel Kam’mwamba ended in favour of the defending champion Kam’mwamba at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Chazama who is a soldier with the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) at Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe was the challenger as he wanted to snatch the belt from Kam’mwamba who is based in Blantyre. The two boxers were weighing 62 Kilogrammes.

The two boxers exchanged punches until the eleventh round when Chazama was floored.

Speaking after the bout, Chazama said he worked hard throughout the fight until he got injured on his arm.

“I decided not to continue because I got my arm injured. Kam’mwamba is a good boxer and that’s why I have lost this fight. But I am also one of the best boxers in the country,” he said.

The winner, Israel Kam’mwamba, said he prepared well for the bout.

“It wasn’t easy. Salim is another excellent boxer. He was hard but I have managed to beat him. I thank all my fans for the support,” said Kam’mwamba.

The bout was organised by Superior Boxing Promotions (SBP) and speaking on behalf of SBP, Japhet Majekete, thanked Malawians for the support.

“It was a top-class fight. Both boxers were excellent and this was an excellent pairing. As Superior Boxing Promotions, we will continue organising good fights befitting Malawian taste,” explained Majekete.

