Kamuzu Central Hospital runs out of Covid-19 isolation space as Malawi cases soar

Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Lilongwe has run out of coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic isolation space and treatment centre.

Hospital administrator Jonathan Ngoma said all the 15 bed space is already taken up.

“We are supposed to have 15 Covid-19 patients but we are currently having 21 of them.

“We are engaging the ministry of Health on the matter,” he said.

Ngoma suggested the government needs to identify a new isolation and treatment centre in Lilongwe apart from the referral hospital.

He said apart from lack of space, the Covid-19 patients are increasingly facing lack of oxygen, drugs and human resource.

Malawi on Monday registered 42 new virus cases, 101 new recoveries and no new deaths..

Co-chairperson of the Presidential Taskforce Dr John Phuka said out of the new cases, 22 are locally transmitted infections and 20 are imported infections.

Meanwhile, infectious disease specialist Titus Divala said many people in the country may be infected with the pandemic and that the situation was becoming scary.

“The bad news from this is that local transmission is very high, However, the number of deaths is far smaller than expected.

“If the epidemic was to behave as it did in Europe or China, we would have registered a lot of deaths by now,” said Dival in quotes reported by The Nation, the country’s leading daily newspaper.

He was commenting on Covid-19 surveys locally that indicates that there could be mire cases that those officially reported largey because there are many who are asymptomatic and able to spread the virus to other unsuspecting persons.

He said what is needed is for the country to invest in solutions; local research, local modelling, local innovations, local social science and local economics.

While authorities are being asked to raise the bar infighting the pandemic, Malawi citizens are also persuaded to play a role in staying safe, observing social and physical distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands with soap regulary – Distance, Mask and Wash!

