Kamuzu great grand-niece wins  MCP primary polls, burst into tears    

Former president Kamuzu Banda’s great grand-niece on Thursday sailed through the contentious Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary elections in her Kasungu south east constituency where she is the legislator and immediately burst into uncontrollable tears of joy.

Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, a sister to Ken Kandodo who has won the Kasungu central MCP primary elections, could not believe that she has a huge following in the area.

“I will continue from where I stopped,” she said as she wiped out tears of joy as he supporters burst into praise songs for their member of parliament.

The primary elections were peaceful and were held the same time held the polls in Lilongwe north west, the constituency of the MCP president Lazarus Chakwera.

Speaking after winning the primary elections, Chakwera condemned the political violence which has characterized some constituencies during the party primary elections.

“We do not condone violence. We do not condone political violence perpetrators,” said Chakwera.

He said aspirants should have trust in their party which he said as put in place systems to check violence.

As a show that losing an election should not be cause for political violence, Chakwera shook hands with his sole challenger Bryson Majoni who was floored during the polls.

Majoni also stood by Chakwera as he talked to the media after the elections.

