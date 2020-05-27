Kamuzu Stadium not Covid-19 quarantine centre but waiting bay – Govt

Returnees from South Africa are being taken to Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre with buses parking at the artificial turf but Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has said the facility will not be turned into a quarantine centre for the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The returnees were taken to the stadium for tests upon arrival through Mwanza Border Post on Monday evening.

Some of the returnees used the other part of the pitch to play social football.

Spokesperson for the ministry of sports, Simon Mbvundula, said the people were taken to Kamuzu Stadium because it is “near the testing centre.”

Mbvundula said Kamuzu Stadium is just a waiting bay “as soon as the results are out, they will proceed to their respective homes for quarantine.”

Director of Health in the Ministry of Health Dr Charles Mwansambo corroborated that they settled for Kamuzu Stadium because the virus pandemic test are being carried out in Blantyre.

“We wanted them to be near to the testing centre and once they get their results they will e dispatched for quarantine or otherwise,” said Mwansambo.

Over 400 returnees were on Tuesday driven in buses to the stadium for the testing exercise.

They all looked relaxed and moved around Chichiri, mixing with people at Chichiri Shopping Mall without security, raising fears that they could spread the disease to other people.

Some residents are asking the government to ensure tough measures and restrictions at the Kamuzu Stadium.

South Africa is the worst hit country in this part of Africa with confirmed cases standing at more than 22,000.

Distict Health Office officials were not available for comment.

