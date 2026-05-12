Kamuzu Stadium Turned Into a Place of Tears as Malawi Received 15 Bodies from Zimbabwe Bus Tragedy

There are nights a nation never forgets.

Last evening, Kamuzu Stadium was no longer a place of football songs, celebration and roaring crowds. It became a place of unbearable grief, silence and heartbreak as 15 coffins carrying Malawians killed in a horrific bus crash in Zimbabwe arrived home.

For decades, the stadium has carried memories of goals, victories and heartbreaks on the pitch. But for the families who gathered there yesterday, it will forever remain the place where they received the cold bodies of mothers, fathers, children, brothers and sisters who left home chasing survival and never returned alive.

At exactly 7:54pm, the piercing sound of police sirens broke through the night as a convoy of 15 hearses slowly entered the stadium under escort.

Then came the cries.

Cries so painful they cut through the darkness.

Mothers collapsed. Children screamed. Men who had tried to remain strong broke down helplessly as police officers carefully lifted coffin after coffin from the hearses that had travelled all the way from Harare.

For nearly 20 minutes, the stadium drowned in sorrow.

Fifteen coffins.

Fifteen shattered families.

Fifteen dreams buried at once.

Among the dead was an innocent eight-month-old baby who had barely begun life.

There was also Unique Phiri Soko, a 46-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant and travelling home to Malawi to prepare for childbirth.

But she never made it.

Neither did the unborn baby she carried.

Her death has left behind four children, including seven-year-old twins who will now grow up without their mother.

“We have lost both the mother and the unborn child,” said her brother-in-law James Gondwe, struggling to hold back tears.

“Her husband is devastated.”

Another grieving family from Thyolo lost John Kanyenga, a 50-year-old man who had spent four years in Cape Town trying to support his family back home.

He was finally coming home to see his loved ones again.

Instead, he returned in a coffin.

His elder brother, Gracious Banda, said the loss has crushed the family because Kanyenga was their pillar of support.

“He was supporting our family, including our elderly mother,” he said painfully.

Representing President Peter Mutharika, Deputy Chief Secretary to Government Stuart Ligomeka described the victims as productive citizens whose lives were cut short too soon.

Most of them were young.

Most of them had crossed borders not for luxury, but for survival.

They were among thousands of Malawians who leave home every year in search of work, dignity and opportunity in foreign lands because poverty continues to tighten its grip back home.

According to Wilson Mollen, the victims included six women, five men and four children.

Six were from Thyolo, four from Mzimba, two from Mangochi, two from Balaka and one from Mulanje.

The tragedy becomes even more painful considering that many passengers on the bus were reportedly fleeing rising xenophobic violence in South Africa targeting foreigners, including Malawians, Zimbabweans and Nigerians.

They escaped one danger only to meet another.

Yesterday, as families received death certificates and coffins instead of hugs and smiles, one painful truth hung heavily in the air: Malawi is losing too many of its people on dangerous journeys of desperation.

And perhaps the most heartbreaking part of all was watching small children standing beside coffins too large for them to understand — children who may spend the rest of their lives asking why their parents never came home.

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