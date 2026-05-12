Standard Bank Commits to Reviving Schools Drama as Stella Maris Steals the Spotlight at ATEM Finals

The atmosphere inside the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) auditorium in Lilongwe was electric on Sunday evening as curtains finally came down on the 2026 Association of Teaching English in Malawi national drama finals — but for hundreds of young performers, the biggest applause came not from the stage, but from the assurance that the future of school drama in Malawi remains alive.

Standard Bank Malawi has pledged to continue sponsoring the prestigious ATEM drama festival, reinforcing its growing investment in Malawi’s creative industry and youth talent development.

The announcement was made by the bank’s Head of Compliance, Chifundo Kapyepye, moments after the final performances, triggering excitement among students, teachers and drama patrons who have witnessed the remarkable revival of English drama in secondary schools.

“We have a long-term commitment to growing and harnessing Malawi’s creative economy through Joy of the Arts, the platform under which ATEM sponsorship falls,” said Kapyepye.

She said Standard Bank’s intervention has breathed life back into a once fading scholastic tradition that had suffered years of neglect due to inadequate funding, weak technical support and logistical challenges.

“ATEM drama evokes a rich scholarly heritage which was dying due to lack of financial, technical and logistical support. Standard Bank, through our Joy of the Arts platform, has come to bridge that gap. In the past two years, we have seen the number of participating schools rise from 120 to 138, reflecting renewed interest in the art form among secondary schools,” she said.

The finals were ultimately dominated by schools from the Southern Region, with Stella Maris Girls Secondary School emerging champions after delivering a gripping and emotionally charged performance titled Tales in Hot Tide, beating 11 other schools drawn from six education divisions across the country.

The school walked away with the top prize of K2.5 million.

Blantyre Baptist Academy came second and received K1.5 million, while Our Lady of Namulenga Secondary School secured third place and earned K1.2 million.

In fourth place, Kamuzu Barracks Secondary School received K700,000, while fifth-placed St Maria Goretti Secondary School got K500,000.

The competition also recognised exceptional individual talent. Briana Banda won the Best English Speaking Learner award, while Jeromy Mwantisi was crowned Best Actor. Victory Mbewe walked away with the Best Actress award.

Clerk to the Cabinet in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Marjorie Chisambo Shema, applauded Standard Bank for rescuing the ATEM festival at a critical moment when school drama was on the verge of collapse.

“What we witnessed on stage over the past two days was impressive and clearly demonstrates that the sponsorship is having a meaningful impact on school drama and the promotion of English as a communication medium,” she said.

Stella Maris Captivates Judges with Powerful Story Rooted in Malawi’s Agrarian Reality

Stella Maris’ winning production stood out not merely because of polished acting, but because of its deeply relevant social commentary touching on power, exploitation, corruption and women’s leadership within a setting familiar to many Malawians — the farm estate.

The play mirrored Malawi’s agriculture-driven economy and centred on a young woman who inherited her late father’s estate and transformed workers’ lives through fairness, dignity and progressive leadership.

But the story took a darker turn when an uncle forcefully seized control of the estate, claiming the deceased had left unpaid debts behind. Under his leadership, workers were subjected to exploitation, abuse and suffering.

Hope eventually returned when a young girl who had witnessed the injustice years earlier came back after completing her education and courageously exposed the uncle’s crimes, ultimately reclaiming the estate and restoring justice.

The production strongly resonated with this year’s theme: “Women at the Driving Wheel: Driving Towards 2063 Inclusive Growth.”

Beyond entertainment, the competition once again demonstrated how school drama continues to serve as a powerful platform for shaping critical thinking, leadership, confidence and social awareness among Malawi’s youth.

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