Kamuzu’s Kasungu Home to Become National Museum and Library

In a historic move to preserve Malawi’s post-independence legacy, the childhood home of Ngwazi Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda in Kasungu is being transformed into a national museum and library under a new initiative spearheaded by the Nguru Ya Nawambe Museum Trust.

According to a public notice issued by the National Bank of Malawi plc on Saturday, 21 June 2025, the Trust has officially called for applications for a Management Consultant to oversee the establishment and operation of the Hastings Kamuzu Banda Library and Museum, located at Nguru ya Nawambe Palace in Kasungu District.

The development comes following the execution of Kamuzu Banda’s Will, which mandates the creation of a charitable museum to safeguard and promote the life and contributions of Malawi’s founding president. The museum is expected to become a centre for education, tourism, and national pride.

The Trust will be responsible for curating and showcasing materials linked to Kamuzu Banda’s life and leadership from 1966 to 1994, linking them to notable institutions such as Kachere Tree (where Kamuzu conducted lessons) and Kamuzu Academy in Mtunthama.

“The museum will serve not only as a memorial to the late Ngwazi but also as a national centre to attract both local and international tourists,” the notice reads.

Once operational, the museum will offer an archive of historical documents, photographs, artifacts, and personal belongings of Dr. Banda. It will also house a modern library, tapping into digital innovations and interactive exhibits to engage young and old visitors alike.

The chosen consultant will be responsible for developing the museum’s name, logo, organizational structure, and full business plan. Duties will also include creating a website, building local and international partnerships, and drafting long-term strategic plans to ensure sustainability.

Candidates must have a degree in arts or a related field (Master’s preferred), and at least 10 years’ experience in museum management, heritage conservation, or cultural tourism. Strong strategic and leadership skills are also required.

Interested individuals are invited to submit applications to Nguru Ya Nawambe Trust, c/o Lilongwe and Company, no later than 4th July 2025.

This project marks a new chapter in Malawi’s journey to honour and preserve its history—by turning the birthplace of its first president into a living symbol of national memory.

