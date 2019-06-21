Kamwendo hands over jersey number 10 to Madinga

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers FC legendary midfielder Joseph Kamwendo on Friday handed over his jersey number 10 he has been wearing at the club to upcoming midfielder Francisco Madinga.

This means that the former Orlando Pirates, TP Mazembe and Caps United midfielder will no longer put on the jersey and instead revealed he will be wearing jersey number 100.

“I will now be putting on jearsey number 100 and I will write history with it before hanging up my boots in a few years,” said Kamwendo.

Kamwendo described Madinga as a gem who will keep on his legacy.

“The boy is a gem and also popularly known as ‘JK’ I thought it wise to let him continue using jersey number 10. I have achieved a lot with jersey number 10 and its time for the youngster to go on with my blessings and achieve what I did not,” explained the midfield maestro.

On his part, Madinga said it is an honour to take jersey 10 at Wanderers.

“It is an honour to wear your shirt. The free kicks behind the jersey number 10 speaks volume and an Joseph is my heroes and role model who deserve so much respect in the game of football especially at Be Forward Wanderers,” said Madinga.

Kamwendo, who was recently handed a technical assistant position, is the longest serving member in the current Wanderers squad.

During his blossoming career, he has played in several countries including Zimbabwe, DRC, South Africa and Denmark.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :