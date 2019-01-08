Kamwendo set for TTM move in South Africa first division

Be Forward Wanderers veteran midfielder Josephy ‘Shakira’ Kamwendo will join Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC , a South African First Divison Side after he impressed on a trial.

According to Kickoff, the 32-year-old Malawi international, impressed the Limpopo-side after one training session.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila official Livhuwani Madzuhe says his side is looking to sign Kamwendo on a one-year deal.

He said Kamwendo wants to come to South Africa “and revamp his career again.”

Madzuhe said Kamwendo is a free agent.

“I think his agent identified our team as a team where they can come and show to the South Africans that he can still play. Today I’m just going to sign him and I think we will be dealing with his work permit as soon as possible.

“We’ll see, but it [a contract] can’t be more than one season. It will be one with an option. We just need to speed up the process of his work permit. He arrived on Thursday and started training with the team the same day, even though he was still tired. That’s a big fish huh?”

TTM are currently fifth on the National First Division table with 25 points from 16 matches

