Kamwendo set for TTM move in South Africa first division

January 8, 2019 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 2 Comments

Be Forward Wanderers  veteran  midfielder  Josephy ‘Shakira’ Kamwendo  will  join  Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC , a South African First Divison Side after he impressed on a trial.

Kamwendo lands deal with South Africa first division side

According to Kickoff, the 32-year-old Malawi international, impressed the Limpopo-side after one training session.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila official Livhuwani Madzuhe says his side is looking to sign Kamwendo on a one-year deal.

He said Kamwendo wants to come to South Africa “and revamp his career again.”

Madzuhe said Kamwendo  is a free agent.

“I think his agent identified our team as a team where they can come and show to the South Africans that he can still play. Today I’m just going to sign him and I think we will be dealing with his work permit as soon as possible.

“We’ll see, but it [a contract] can’t be more than one season. It will be one with an option. We just need to speed up the process of his work permit. He arrived on Thursday and started training with the team the same day, even though he was still tired. That’s a big fish huh?”

TTM are currently fifth on the National First Division table with 25 points from 16 matches

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
POOR MAN FEEL ITCHAWO NCHAKE Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
CHAWO NCHAKE
Guest
CHAWO NCHAKE

BRAVO KAMWENDO YOU MAKE NOMA PROUD

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
POOR MAN FEEL IT
Guest
POOR MAN FEEL IT

KOMA ARE YOU SURE KUTI JK ALIBE CONTRUCT NDI NOMA ? COZ OSANGOMUTENGA MUNTHU MUKUDZIWA KUTI PALIM ZINA ZOFUNIKA KUNKOZA, KOMA ZABWINO ZONSE JK UKABWELA KOFIKILA NDI KONKUJA BASI KU NOMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA NYERERE BASI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes