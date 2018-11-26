Kamwendo suspension over: ‘All what happened is water under the bridge’

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers long serving midfielder Joseph Kamwendo is expected to return to action after finishing serving his suspension due to a gross misconduct.

The midfield maestro was slapped with a four match ban and a fine of K50,000 following an outburst on Wanderers bench after he was substituted on 27 October 2018 in a Super League game against Silver Strikers at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Kamwendo and Team Manager Steve Madeira were involved in a scuffle that forced the game to stop for several minutes before referee Mayamiko Kanjere ordered the two to leave the bench.

The incident happened when Wanderers pulled out striker Zicco Mkanda for Misheck Botomani and substituted Kamwendo for Ernest Tambe.

Reacting to the completion of the suspension, Kamwendo said he is happy to get back into the pitch.

The gifted left footer said: “All what happened is water under the bridge and I am happy to get back on the pitch”.

The player thanked his team-mates and management for according him a warm welcome when he returned to training in the just ended week.

The former Caps United, Orlando Pirates and T.P Mazembe midfielder further claims relationship with his Team Manager is just perfect.

Kamwendo is the longest serving member at Wanderers having joined the club in early 2000.

He has played in a number of African countries including Zimbabwe, South Africa and Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kamwendo also had a stint in Europe where he played in Denmark.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :