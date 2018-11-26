Chilima promises old-age social security arrangement

November 26, 2018 Wongani Chiuta -Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Vice President and UTM party leader Saulos Klaus Chilima  has said he will form Council for the  elderly  once he becomes the country’s president as part of   an old-age social security arrangement to ensure the growing population does not plunge into destitution.

Chilima being welcomed in Chitipa

Chilima is in the northern region and has been addressing meetings in Chitipa and Karonga on Saturday and Sunday.

“It is within UTM constitution to introduce Council for the elderly, we don’t want the elderly to be beggars, W e will soon come out clear to Malawians on what this council shall comprise,” he said.

Chilima maintained his pledge  to introduce pension scheme for all Malawians aged 65 years and above so that it mitigates the hardships associated with the elderly.

The UTM leader said the expected scheme would cater for every person regardless of whether they were employed or not.

“We need to put everyone over 65 years of age on pension. There’s already money for that within government. We need to take care of all our elders,” said Chilima.

Accoridng to Dr Benjamin Kaneka in his published article, although the elderly constitute only four percent of the country’s population, the count is growing. Censuses show the population has grown from 450 000 in 1998 to 650 000 now.

“As the number continues to rise, the most prevalent challenge facing the senior citizens is poor health. With old age comes reduced physical ability and increased vulnerability to diseases and stresses.

“The elderly are increasingly prone to degenerative diseases that subject them to chronic illnesses requiring long-term medication and more specialised healthcare support,” he wrote.

During the UTM meetings, the Vice-President also bemoaned  that  the Democrtaic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has not made any making effort to help coffee farmers in Chitipa to have access of exporting their coffee which is their cash crop.

He then promised to make sure that coffee from Misuku is exported to other countries just like Mzuzu Coffee.

Chilima also said his government would promote mechanized farming where cooperatives would access farm machinery such as tractors to be used at cooperative level.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

7
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
7 Comment authors
DuduzaneMalodzamugemezuluChemjambeMwananyanian Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Duduzane
Guest
Duduzane

Dpp ma promises 73.palibe ndi limodzi lomwe apanga. Ndiye pano agogo akufuna pomazafika 2023 malawi ndi Europe ndendende. Mutu wanu agogo

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Malodza
Guest
Malodza

Nchilima ndi mbuzi. He doesn’t know how social security works. Does he know that America wants to do away with social security street hundreds of years.
Don’t chest Malawians you fool

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago
mugemezulu
Guest
mugemezulu

Malonjezo a mene A Malawi akughafuna kuti amve fundo zomwe zizathandize sogolo la a Malawi. Bwana pelekani zilowe ndi kukwa agonthi omwe

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Mwananyanian
Guest
Mwananyanian

… and the source of the free money? Please explain Mr “HARDtalk” Chilima.
And, you know what? Malawians are not stupid – anachenjera. They know lies when said by desperate would-be politicians like you! Asa.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Al-Fayeed
Guest
Al-Fayeed

Kamuzu Banda anali akatundu basi, MCP inalinga itaona pomwe imayambisa mabungwe onse akugwa pansi pa boma. Lero ADMARC ikulephera kugula mbeu kwa alimi chifukwa chokanika kuyendesa bwino kwa boma.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Shaft Sachapandimadzi
Guest
Shaft Sachapandimadzi

Malegeninso muzagawa aulere. Cool down Mr. Promise….

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chemjambe
Guest
Chemjambe

Pangani zanu, Ife zathu ndizimenezi

Vote Up-2Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes