Kamwendo to combine roles at Nomads and Nyamilandu Academy

One of Malawi’s national football team longest serving players, Joseph Kamwendo has hinted that he will combine both roles at the Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and the newly-launched football academy.

During the launch of a personal initiative for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President, Walter Nyamilandu Academy dubbed: Walter Nyamilandu Football Academy, Kamwendo was named the academy’s assistant trainer.

Kamwendo was also in June appointed technical assistant for the Wanderers Youth and Reserve teams on a one year contract aimed at preparing the Wanderers legendary midfielder on future coaching roles.

In an interview, Kamwendo said his role at the Nomads will not be affected since he will only have two working days to train the under 12 children at the academy.

“I am alright with the arrangement; I can balance it and nothing will be compromised at all. I am dealing with school-going kids and we only have Thursdays and Fridays to train them and my delivery at Wanderers will still remain intact,” said Kamwendo.

The former Orlando Pirates, TP Mazembe, Caps United as well as Denmark’s Norldsjaellend and Vasco da Gama club’s player, described the role at the academy which is under the Walter Nyamilandu Foundation, as a big and interesting task.

“I am still a student in the game of football though I know a lot as a player. With the passion I have for sports and the knowledge learnt and also the technical panel we have at this academy, we will do a great job.

“I have been a professional footballer for big clubs in many countries and I have learnt a lot from these teams. The advantage is that I have the experience in the industry as a player and I will transfer that knowledge to these children,” said the seasoned midfielder.

Nyamilandu, however, pointed out that the bringing in of Kamwendo into the academy’s technical panel is one way of developing the academy into the Barcelona type of football which will in turn help expose the youngsters at the international level.

