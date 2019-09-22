Nomads denied victory by Khuda’s equaliser, lead slashed to 2 points gap

Khuda Muyaba’s second-half equaliser damaged Be Forward Wanderers hopes of maintaining four-point lead gap on the summit table following Nyasa Big Bullets fruitful trip from Karonga where they managed to collect 6 points.

The Nomads draw means that the gap with second placed Nyasa Big Bullets have been reduced to 2 points from 18 games.

Francisco Madinga had prodded the hosts ahead following Babatunde’s assist in the first half.

However, Khuda Muyaba, struck his ninth goal against the Blues to earn a point for the bankers.

However, in an exciting encounter, both teams had opportunities to score with the bankers being first on a man to man position Muyaba’s shot was saved by Nenani Juwayo.

On the other side, Wanderers also created some scoring opportunities with Babatunde and Isaac Kaliat managing to torment the bankers defence only lacking the killer punch.

Both teams also made changes in the second half with Wanderers substituting Zicco Mkanda for Peter Kansonga, while Mike Kaziputa was brought in for Isaac Kaliat.

The bankers also introduced Mphatso for Mike Teteh, while Chisomo Mpachika came in for Yunusu Sherrif.

After the last whistle, Bullets ganyu supporters chanted ma banker! Ma banker! Knowing the gap has been reduced to 2 points. The Nomads are still on the summit table with 40 points, while Bullets have 38 points.

Be Forward Wanderers Coach, Bob Mpinganjira conceded it was a difficult encounter, but insist it was early to rule out the Nomads from title race with the draw.

Silver Strikers Coach, Abasi Makawa was satisfied with the performance of his boys saying going back to Lilongwe with 4 points was a big achievement.

