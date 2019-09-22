Bullets bag 6 points in Karonga, cuts Nomads’ league lead to just 2 points

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has become the first to amass maximum six points at Karonga Stadium this season after beating Savenda Chitipa United 3 nil on Saturday and Karonga United 1nil on Sunday.

The win by the people’s team on Sunday has helped them to narrow the gap with their archrivals Be Forward Wanderers who drew 1-1 against Silver Strikers in Blantyre. The Bullets now have 38 points, two behind their archrivals who are leading the league, from 18 games.

Youthful defender, Nixon Nyasulu, scored the only goal for visiting Nyasa Big Bullets, 27 minutes into the first half against Karonga United. Nyasulu connected a corner kick.

Karonga United had problems reaching the final third in Bullets half and shooting at goal throughout the first half.

In the second half, the crocodiles of Karonga did all they could to get an equaliser but goalkeeper Rabson Chiyenda had a good day in office when he thrice denied them one.

William Mwalwimba for Karonga United was voted man of the match.

Speaking to sports journalists after the match, Bullets coach, Callisto Pasuwa, said his boys were tired from the Saturday game but managed to get a goal from a set piece.

“The opposition was all over us in the first half. They played very well in every department. It’s not normal for a player to play two games in 48 hours. One needs 24 hours to recover. Winning two games in two days is marvellous to me,” Pasuwa said.

The losing coach, Dan Dzimkambani, said the Bullets keeper saved the people’s team.

“I think Bullets deserved to win because they worked harder than us. Their goalkeeper saved them. We had a good game and it’s just unfortunate that we conceded from a set piece,” said Dzimkambani.

Karonga United is still on position 9 with 25 points from 19 games.

