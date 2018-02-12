Kananji signs 2 year deal with Soul Amp Entertainment

One of the country’s elite rap artists, Kananji formerly known as Rising Son has signed a two year contract with Blantyre based Soul Amp Entertainment.

Confiming the development, label founder, owner and beat maker, Basssik says their goal is to keep pushing the envelope until the industry is recognized globally.

“We have the talent to compete on a global stage we just haven’t yet built up from the foundations that were laid by the pioneers”.

Basssik says the deal includes recording, distribution and promotion.

“Soulamp mainly provides platform that allows the most promising artists to thrive by being themselves”.

Explaining how the deal came about, Basssik says they have been in the same circles and always had mutual respect toward each others art/Kraft and collaborated a few times.

“Once we explained what our goal and direction was as an outfit everything just flowed and the signing came in naturally”.

He says they believe there is still a long way to go with regards to the state of the hip hop industry here in Malawi.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Kananji says it is a mutual understanding because they both stand for freedom in artistic expression.

The deal entitles Kananji to release 2 albums to which he says he has already got new music lined up.

“We’re still in the planning phase for how we’re gonna puy things out, but get ready for singles, features, videos all coming soon”.

Kananji says the deal has been in the making for close to 2-3 years.

“From the moment I heard Basssik beats and what artists like Phi Ella, Gingy and InkHeart were doing on them, I knew it was a family I could belong to” he says.

“I can’t recall anyone actually approaching other, it was just like me hearing a song from Phi Ella or him hearing one of mine and us saying we should vibe more and that developed into more serious talks until we got to this point”.

Kananji says the deal is not your typical record contract.

“Beyani (Basssik) has really worked hard to get a situation where the label and the artists both come out winning”.

“The artists gets rights off their masters, which is very important to me, to own my craft its not a situation that comes around a lot in music. Its really a partnership actually” he says.

The signing of Kananji brings the Soul Amp members to 6.

Retired legendary rap artist, Mandela Mwanza formerly known as Third Eye has since consigned the move.

Mwanza rates Kananji as one of the best ever to grab the microphone in the country.

