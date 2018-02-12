Lilongwe University of Agriculture students committed in promoting veterinary welfare

LUANAR Veterinary Student Association (LUSVA) has committed itself to promoting veterinary welfare in Universities and other surrounding community technical colleges in the country.

President of LUSVA, Gift Mkanthama said this Friday when Lilongwe Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (LSPCA) was donating Merck veterinary manual books to Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) veterinary students as one way of promoting veterinary education in Malawi.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) at LUANAR Bunda campus in Lilongwe, he said students of veterinary medicine formed an association which presents them in different activities and forums to promote veterinary welfare.

“We formed this association to provide for the common interests, promote our general welfare as vet students and secure blessings of liberty to all students of veterinary medicine,” Mkanthama explained.

He pointed out that LUSVA is guided by the principle of democracy, the university declaration of human rights and recognizes that the management of the university is vested in the university council as embodied in the LUANAR act.

“We will have a lot of the activities which will be doing as students which we cannot do on our own so we ask the vice chancellor to support for the various activities which will be doing,” the President added.

He explained that they committed to all responsibility towards World Class University and in this regard they want to participate in world activities and the World Veterinary Association as part of global student’s community.

According to the president, LUSVA wants to undertake several outreach programmes that are aimed at benefiting local communities.

“We have realized that there are many concepts that are relatively new in veterinary and awareness for the same is needed such as the concept of health is in a long way to help communities if all stakeholders join hands.

“We need support for such activities our vice chancellor,” Mkanthama highlighted.

Vice Chancellor of LUANAR, Professor George Kanyama Phiri acknowledges the LUSVA for committed to promote veterinary welfare.

”We will continue connecting the veterinary department to all international schools as well as various animal organisations so that we can learn and share our knowledge and support each other in academics,” he assured.

LUANAR’s Veterinary programme which started in October 2014 has recently been credited by National Council for High Education (NCHE), and will first batch its Veterinary graduates next year in 2019.

