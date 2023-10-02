Kandodo Chiponda addresses atomic energy symposium on cancer treatment in Malawi

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda says Malawi will save K2.25 billion (US$2m) every year after the Lilongwe Cancer Centre is complete.

Kandodo Chiponda said the Malawian tax payer spends K2.25 billion in sending cancer patients outside the country for specialised treatment.

Kandodo Chiponda said this when she addressed an annual International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting in Vienna, Austria.

She said the saving of the money is in addition to more lives that will likely be saved from cancer once the facility is completed.

According to Chiponda, her ministry is working hard to finalize the construction of the radiotherapy and brachytherapy bunkers by November 2023.

She has thanked the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for rendering technical support to Malawi.

“Under the Rays of Hope Initiative, Malawi has received immense support in terms of training and equipment to support cancer diagnosis and treatment. Malawi has benefited about USD2.8 million which will enable the country procure an extra linac machine, whose bunker is already under construction at the National Cancer Centre,” Chiponda said.

IAEA has pledged to donate some equipment to the cancer centre.

