Malawi holds tourism gala to wrap up tourism week

October 2, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Malawi on Friday held a tourism gala to mark the end of tourism month as the country seeks to move away from tobacco to tourism as the top forex earner.

Several influential figures in the tourism industry as well- as organisations and representatives of the hospitality industry gathered at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) for the gala and share notes and brainstorm on how best to improve the industry.

Tourism Minister Vera Kantukule
Minister of Tourism Vera Kamtukule was the guest of honour first ever tourism gala.
In her address, Kamtukule said  tourism is the back bone of Malawi’s economy hence the need for  stakeholders to take tourism investment seriously for the country to start reaping the benefits.
Kamtukule also encouraged  Malawians to be instrumental in promoting tourism activities  and becoming actors in revolutionising the tourism industry in the country.
She commended Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for his contribution and commitment that he is demonstrating through religious tourism describing the initiative as extraordinary and impressive.
Speaking earlier, Justine Dzinkambani Board chairperson for Malawi tourism Council, said the prestigious event is aimed at acknowledging various stakeholders in the tourism industry as one way of encouraging and motivating them.
Dzinkambani also  acknowledged  stakeholder efforts  in the  promotion of the tourism industry in the country.
The event was held under the  theme, “promoting competitiveness through industry excellence and resilience.”

