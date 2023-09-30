IG Yolamu warns female police officers against tightening police uniforms

Inspector General of Police Meryln Yolamu has warned of drastic disciplinary action against female police officers who adjust their police uniforms to be tight to their bodies.

Addressing police officers at Zomba police training college, Yolamu said adjusting police uniforms to be tight as if the uniforms were fashion clothes was against police rules and regulations.

She therefore condemned the tendency of some female police officers who modify police uniforms to suit individual dressing styles.

“The Malawi Police Service has its own dress code and standard which must not be tampered with,” she said.

She also condemned the tendency of some police officers who refuse to go on transfers when instructed to do so.

Yolamu said MPS effects transfers to boost security services in the areas the officers are moved to.

The police chief further challenged the officers to boost their economic independence by joining Police Sacco.

“Economically independent police officers can desist from any forms of corruption in exchange for justice,” she emphasised.

