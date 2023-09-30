JZU burial Wednesday in Dedza, body viewing Tuesday at BICC
Officials of Special Commitee for the funeral ceremony of former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President John Tembo say the burial ceremony will be on Wednesday next week in Dedza.
Albert Mbawala the chairperson of the committee said this will be a state funeral.
He said the body will be taken from Goodwill Mortuary to the late Tembo’s residence in Lilongwe on Monday and on Tuesday, the body will lay for viewing at Malawi Square at BICC in Lilongwe before leaving for Dedza.
Tembo’s sister, Ivy Tembo said the veteran politician’s body will be laid to rest in Kaphala Village in the area of Senior Chief Kaphuka in Dedza.
Ivy Tembo said the late her brother always wanted to see the underprivileged attain a good education.
“I am saddened by his death. We were 10. John was so instrumental in our lives,” she said.
Meanwhile, Tembo’s son, John Tembo Junior said the remains of his late father will be buried in a mausoleum within their compound where his late wife Ruth, was also laid to rest.
“We are currently working with the government as well as party officials and once the programme is done, the public will be informed,” he added.
Tembo’s nephew, Morgan said the family has lost a pillar of strength, with village headman Mphenzi of Kaphala area in the district describing him as a generous man, pointing out he used to help many in times of hunger.
Tembo died on Wednesday morning at a private clinic in Lilongwe.
Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima and former President Joyce Banda on Thursday condoled Tembo’s family at his Area 10 residence in Lilongwe where the vigil is taking place.
In her eulogies, Banda described the late Tembo as a man who supported women and youth empowerment in the country.
The former President said she had known the late Tembo since she was five years old and remained a paramount character in her life.
Banda said JZU was instrumental in the passing of the Domestic Violence Bill when she was Minister of Gender adding without JZU ‘s support that would not have been far-fetched.
“The women in this country owe it to him because now they have a tool that protects them at the household level.
“If we don’t use it it’s because of other reasons like domestic or traditional beliefs but as a nation, we have a tool and for us to have that bill passed we needed champions and he was one of them,” said Dr Banda.
President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is expected to attend the burial ceremony of Tembo.