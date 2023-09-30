MUST set for its first-ever annual Cultural & Research Innovation Festival on September 29-30

Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST) has introduced an annual Cultural & Research Innovation Festival — whose main objective is to celebrate the contribution the University makes to culture and heritage as well as demonstrate the relationship which is there between culture and research innovation.

Speaking on Wednesday at the University’s campus at Goliati in Thyolo, Director of Culture & Heritage, Dr Atikonda Ntenje-Mkochi announced that the festival first-ever activities will take place on September 29-30 at the campus.

Ntenje-Mkochi further said the event, which has been organized jointly with the Bingu School of Culture & Heritage will, among other things, dwell on promoting and advancing science, technology and innovation which is also part of contribution to the MW2063 pillars.

She said the University offers academic programmes, producing cultural and artistic products such as music equipment, ceremic products herbals and visual arts, which will be showcased during the festival — hence creating a platform where they can attract tourists, inspire people from all walks of life while also promoting Malawian culture.

“For domestic and international tourism to flourish, we have to celebrate both our natural and cultural heritage and this is the reason that has made us to make it an annual event, which will be taking place every September as it is a period which Malawians celebrate Tourism Month.

“Our target is to promote Malawian culture and that’s why we introduced culture and heritage academic programmes at the University,” she said.

MUST’s Director of Research & Outreach, Alfred Maluwa said as a leading University in terms of innovation and technologies through research, the upcoming festival is very important as it will help to make good discoveries from the products to be displayed — which will be useful with the local industries, exportation as well as creating job opportunities to Malawians more especially the youths.

Before the actual cultural festival celebrations, the University will on September 29 start with an academic discussion which will be centred on issues to do with culture on how it can be integrated in development and science and technology.

Among other activities to take place during the day include music, traditional dances among others.

Meanwhile, MUST — in conjunction with Pakachere Institute of Health & Development Communication, Blantyre Synod and Global Aids Interfaith Alliance (GAIA) among others, supported Thyolo District Council’s Youth Office to hold International Youth Day commemoration on Wednesday — with a call for the youth in the district to be environmental conscious and be innovative in wealth creation in line with government’s development aspiration.

Held under the theme: ‘Green skills for the youths towards a sustainable world’ at Bvumbwe community centre, Thyolo District Youth Officer, Olga Mlambe said it is high time that the youths in the district be innovative and instrumental in wealth creation while sustaining the environment and natural resources.

She added that young people should show commitment on various innovations to draw attention from government and non- governmental organizations to support them financially and technically.

“This event is an opportunity for the youth to expose their skills and innovations to stakeholders that are implementing youth oriented programs so that in turn they can link up and see how best they can be assisted,” she said.

“The Government, in partnership with other NGOs, is implementing National Youth Services Program to provide the youth with capacity of thinking innovatively. It is our hope that this will help the youth to refrain from bad behaviors,” she said, while encouraging the youth to demonstrate their potential technical and vocational capabilities necessary to spur Malawi’s national development agenda.

Chairperson for Thyolo District Council, Rhustin Banda said they will work collaboratively with various stakeholders to ensure that youth programmes in the district are being implemented for the benefit of the youth.

“We have put in place a number of activities that are involving the youths in technical colleges where youths learn vocational skills such as carpentry and joinery, tailoring and electrical installation,” he said.—Additional reporting by Beni Bamusi, MANA

