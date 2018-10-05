Kanyenda drills Malawi strikers ahead of Cameroon game

Appalled by Malawi National football Team strikers’ horrible scoring record, former Flames goal scoring machine, Esau ‘Black Mamba’ Kanyenda has been roped in to drill misfiring strikers ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AfCON) qualifiers against Cameroon on October 12 2018.

Flame’s Coach, Ronny Van Geneugden (RVG) contacted Kanyenda, who now plays with Be Forward Wanderers to help in training strikers to get goals.

RVG observed that just like the other departments, strikers also needed special training.

“Despite playing good football and creating scoring opportunities, finishing is his biggest and we thought it wise to seek for Kanyenda’s assistance. He is one of the country’s veteran strikers and we feel his experience can help out striking force,” he said.

Kanyenda played a significant part in the Flames Wednesday’s training session, doing running drills and giving strikers a number of one-one-one tutorials including Chiukepo Msowoya and Stain Dave.

Kanyenda revealed he could not resist the offer from the Flames.

“Being able to be part of Flames and working with the likes of Peter Mponda, Swadick Sanudi and Franco Ndawa is an opportunity and to learn under them is going to be key for me.

“Let’s see how far we go but yes, eventually, if you work well and you go through the right process then maybe one day, why not I will become a coach,” he said.

Flames will face Cameroon on October 12, 2018 in Yaoundé before the returning match four days later in Blantyre.

