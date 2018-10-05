Minister Nankhumwa says universal quality primary education in Malawi non-negotiable

It is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government’s policy that provision of universal quality primary education in Malawi is non-negotiable such that government will ensure that all children have easy access to quality education, Mulanje central Member of Parliament (MP) and minister Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa has said.

Nankhumwa made the remarks when he toured two primary schools, Nyengeni and Khaya, in his Mulanje central constituency on Thursday, October 4, 2018.

“We will not compromise on the quality of education as it directly relates to the better future of the nation. Education plays a significant role in national social and economic development. Education improves the quality of people’s lives and leads to broad social benefits to individuals and society,” he said.

“It is generally agreed that education raises people’s productivity and creativity and promotes entrepreneurship and technological advances. As government, we shall endeavour to spend our energy on providing quality education to the upcoming future leaders of the country,” added Nankhumwa.

He said he would love to see one of the students from the two institutions follow in his footsteps and become MP and cabinet minister in the future.

During his first tour of Nyengeni primary school, Nankhumwa made a donation of 50 desks, hundreds of thousands of Kwacha to assist in the school feeding programme at the school and the rehabilitation of one of the boreholes, and footballs, among others. He pledged to provide financial assistance to help in the rehabilitation of one classroom blocks whose roof was blown away by strong winds a few weeks ago.

Nankhumwa, who is also DPP vice president for southern region, also pledged to help the community in the construction of additional classroom blocks to reduce the high pupil-teacher ratio at the school.

“It’s heartening to learn that enrollment figures had dramatically increased since we initiated the school feeding project. I wish to assure you that I shall do everything I can, as your MP, to ensure that the school committee and teaching staff adequately deal with this growing pressure on the available resources by providing extra learning space, desks, learning and teaching material and continuing with the school feeding project,” said Nankhumwa.

Primary Education Advisor (PAE) for Mulanje Mombo Zone, Thokozire Kambale Livuza, group chief Waluma and Nyengeni head teacher, Charles Mponda were among some speakers at the event. They all paid gratitude to the minister for having the children’s interests at heart not only at Nyengeni but in the entire Mulanje central constituency.

“I wish to thank you, sir, for the new school feeding (phala) project kitchen which is being constructed with your personal financial assistance,” said the head teacher.

Later, Nankhumwa paid a surprise visit to Khaya primary school where he inspected one classroom block, which is in dire dilapidated state.

According to Khaya school head teacher, Sayamika Namate, who took the minister on the inspection tour, the classrooms have huge cracks, which pose a danger to the lives of the pupils. He said they are no longer using the classroom block until they are rehabilitated.

It is estimated that rehabilitation of the school would cost K5 million, which the minister pledged he would help to raise.

