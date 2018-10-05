Bushiri jets in Malawi for comfort service of worshipper James Nee, 2 other ECG members

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) has hailed his church members’ spirit of solidarity in mourning the death of its three members in a fatal accident.

Lead worhsiper James Nee together with two church drivers Beston Khamba and Brain Gondwe died in a road accident on Tuesday in Polokwane, South Africa.

The three were coming from a gospel crusade held in Malawi’s Capital City over the weekend. Their car is said to have collided with a truck and overturned, killing all of them on the spot.

Speaking from Uganda where, at the time of the three’s death he was holding a crusade, Prophet Bushiri said members of his church worldwide have been sending him messages of condolences and hundred others have already jetted in the country to attend burial.

“The unity displayed by our church in this trying time has been awesome. From the day of the death to the arrival in Malawi, our members, worldwide, have exhibited a rare sense of solidarity in helping a better send off for our members,” he said in a mourning tone.

Burial for James and Beston will be held this Friday at Area 18 cemetery in Lilongwe while that of Brain will be in his home village, Rumphi.

The bodies jetted in on Thursday from South Africa and were received at the airport by senior church leaders led by Prophetess Mary Bushiri.

Bushiri will jet in the country this Friday and he will hold a mass service of comfort with family and he is also scheduled to meet them and offer condolences after the service.

Ambassadors for Christ Ministries (ACM) has joined the larger ECG church family in mourning James Nee, describing his death as a great loss in the Kingdom of God.

Nee was a singer, songwriter, producer, businessman and actor.

“With great sadness on behalf of my family and the entire church of Ambassadors for Christ Ministries International (ACM), I want to express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, ECG family and my spiritual father Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Major 1 for the loss of the precious souls of the great worshiper James Nee, Beston Khamba and Brian Grant,” ACM Founder and its leader Senior Prophet Justice Hara told Nyasa Times.

He said each of the three had a remarkable role and duty in the family and body of Christ as a whole.

“It is to my great disbelief that such souls have departed in this tragic manner which has turned out to be shocking and seemingly impossible to all the saints considering their duties in the body of Christ,” he said.

Prophet Hara added: “But with great honor to the precious souls now in eternity, whose tragic departure has triggered sorrow in the hearts of many, it is my opportunity to recognize the legacy they have left which is also a wake up call to all the saints”.

Nee has left behind a wife whom he just married recently.

Apparently, it is Prophet Hara who blessed Nee’s wedding on behalf of his spiritual father, Prophet Bushiri.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :