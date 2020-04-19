Kanyenda says South Africa clubs in search of Malawi strikers like Gaba

Former Malawi international striker Esau Kanyenda, who is now a football players scout, has said he is receiving a lot of calls from a number of South Africa’s Premier Soccer league (PSL) clubs in search of strikers in Malawi with the same qualities of that of Orlando Pirates and Flames hitman Gabadinho Mhango.

According to Kanyenda, he hopes to discover a better striker next season.

“Some PSL teams have been in touch with me looking for players of similar qualities to Gabadinho Mhango back home in Malawi but it has not been easy since I am based this side [United Kingdom],” he told FARPost.

“However, I have people who are doing the scouting on the ground. Hopefully, by next season we would have identified someone,” he added.

Kanyenda further said Mhango’s impressive form will open doors for more Malawian players abroad.

“The interest in more talent from Malawi is not surprising as Gabadinho is doing well for Pirates. Teams want the next Gabadinho from Malawi. It is a motivation for players to work hard,” he said.

Mhango is the current leading scorer with 14 goals so far from 21 games that were played before the suspension of the PSL due to corona virus pandemic.

He is ahead of the likes of Super Sport United’s Bradley Globler (12 goals), Highlands Park’s Peter Shalulile (12), AmaZulu’s Bongi Ntuli (12), Kaizer Chiefs’s Samir Nurkovic (11) and Golden Arrows’s Knox Mutizwa (11).

