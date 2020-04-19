Malawi Covid-19 patients ‘well’ not needing hospital care – Health ministry

Ministry of Health chief of health services Dr Charles Mwansambo has said none of the 15 registred coronavirus patients require hospital care, saying they are “otherwise well.”

The number of coronavirus cases had risen to 17 including two deaths.

But Mwansambo said the 15 Covid-19 patients are “otherwise well”

In quotes reported by Nation on Sunday newspaper, Mwansambo said the 15 Covid-19 patients are “not needing any hospital care.”

Minister of Health Jappie Mhnago also said the first three people to be infected with coronavirus in Malawi have recovered after tests results showed negative.

The ministry of health however has appealed to people to continue abiding by the social distancing and hygiene rules to flatten the curve of infection.

