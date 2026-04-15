SICO Holdings Successfully Completes Kasiya Market Project, Hands Over to Government Amid Community Excitement

Kasiya, Lilongwe — SICO Holdings has successfully completed and handed over the Malembo Market project in Kasiya, a K3.6 billion investment that marks a major milestone in Malawi’s drive to modernize market infrastructure under the IFAD-funded TRADE Programme.

The project, the largest implemented so far under the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development’s TRADE initiative, has been hailed as a game-changer for local economic activity, with traders and residents expressing excitement over its scale, quality, and potential to transform livelihoods.

Notably, SICO Holdings has made history as the first contractor to complete such a project within the scheduled timeframe, earning praise from both government and development partners for efficiency and professionalism.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, graced by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Honourable Ben Phiri, stakeholders commended SICO Holdings for delivering a high-quality facility that meets the needs of a growing trading community.

Phiri hailed the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for its continued support towards infrastructure development in Malawi and assured the nation that government will ensure the market is fully utilized for the benefit of the people.

The successful completion of the Kasiya project has already yielded broader impact, with development partners approving the Government’s request to scale up similar market infrastructure across other districts and cities—a move expected to further boost small-scale entrepreneurship nationwide.

SICO Holdings Managing Director, Charles Zimba, said the company remains committed to delivering infrastructure that drives real change in communities.

“We are happy to see successful completion of such an impactful project—that’s why SICO was founded,” he said.

For the Kasiya community, the new Malembo Market is more than just a structure—it is a symbol of progress, opportunity, and renewed hope for business growth.

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