Karonga central MCP committee joins UTM

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) constituency committee for Karonga central on Friday resigned and joined UTM Party.

Led by MCP constituency governor Ntonella Gondwe and the chair lady Dorica Kanyika, the group said poor leadership in MCP especially at the district level has forced them to withdraw their membership and join UTM.

The group which was welcomed by UTM regional governor Dr. Moses Mlenga said, the MCP national executive committee does not respect them apart from monopolizing everything on the ground.

“Nobody has forced us to join UTM apart from MCP its self with the way it has been treating us. We are not given chance to make campaign on the ground but ministers and MPs are. Therefore, we want to give those regarded as important a good room to do their campaign here,” one of the officials said.

On why they have decided to join UTM and not any other political party, the group said it was because of its leadership style as well as its Karonga central candidate Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo.

“UTM and Mwenifumbo are giving chance to the area as well as district committee to carry their campaign. If MCP candidate fails the blame will go them and not us,” one added.

The UTM regional governor Mlenga commended the group for their decision saying it shows political maturity.

Reacting to the development, MCP district chairperson Emmanuel Nkhoma while accepting the development blamed MCP leadership for not taking things happening on the ground seriously.

According to him, they have been reporting a number of their grievances on what is happening especially to its members on ground but there is inaction from the top brass.

He said many will follow suit if the party will not take a serious action to revise the malpractice.

Karonga central constituency is among the by-elections which will take place on 10th November 2020.

