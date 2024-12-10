KARONGA PROJECT TACKLES CHILD TRAFFICKING AND MARRIAGES, BRINGS HOPE TO VULNERABLE WOMEN AND CHILDREN

A groundbreaking project in Karonga has made significant strides in reducing child trafficking and child marriages, thanks to a united effort between Child Protection Workers (CPWs) and local governance structures. Authorities have revealed that the initiative, implemented by the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) under the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM), led to the rescue of nine children from Tanzanian traffickers last year.

The project, titled “Enhancing Effective Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Women and Girls from Gender-based Violence through Improved Justice Delivery, Self-Advocacy, and Self-Activism,” is focused on empowering women and children in the areas of Traditional Authorities (T/As) Kyungu, Kilupula, and Mwakawoko. It involves collaboration with a range of local stakeholders, including chiefs, religious leaders, health workers, teachers, and community victim support units.

Mabvuto Shoghe, the CPW for Kilupula, spoke during a visit by a consortium of non-governmental organizations (NGOs), where he shared the success of the project. He confirmed that there have been no cases of child trafficking this year in the area, a clear testament to the effectiveness of the ongoing collaboration led by CCJP.

The project has also helped women like Bertha Kikome of T/A Mwakaboko, who received child maintenance from her ex-husband after a mobile court imposed a penalty for child neglect. Kikome, a beneficiary of the program’s vocational training, now runs a successful tailoring business.

In addition to the fight against child trafficking, the project has played a crucial role in curbing child marriages, with many community leaders calling for its continuation. Group Village Head (GVH) Mwangolera appealed for an extension of the project to fill remaining gaps and further strengthen the fight against child marriages in the district.

Christobell Munthali, District Liaison Officer for DAI – Governance for Solutions (GfS), highlighted the importance of finding long-term solutions to the root causes of child marriages and gender-based violence. Stella Zimba-Wella, CCJP Project Officer for Gender Issues, lauded the partners for their collaboration, emphasizing that coordinated service delivery is vital for justice, healing, and hope for survivors of violence and exploitation.

