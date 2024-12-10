CHIMWENDO BANDA SLAMS GEORGE CHAPONDA OVER SELECTIVE JUSTICE AND POLITICAL VIOLENCE

Government Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, has launched a scathing attack on Leader of the Opposition, George Chaponda, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the violent actions orchestrated by his party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), while selectively criticizing the government.

In a sharp rebuke during his presentation in Parliament, Chimwendo Banda responded to Chaponda’s recent remarks by pointing out his failure to address the violence and lawlessness that has plagued the country, particularly incidents linked to the DPP.

“Malawi Congress Party (MCP) respects the rule of law and has no intention of changing the constitution for political gain,” Chimwendo Banda said. He further criticized Chaponda for not providing any credible evidence to support claims that certain groups are blocking peaceful demonstrations. Chimwendo emphasized that businesspeople in Malawi are entitled to protection for their enterprises, reinforcing the government’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

The MCP leader did not stop there. He condemned Chaponda’s party for the brutal murder of Mavuto Chimwaza, an MCP youth leader who was tragically found dead outside his home in Ndirande. Chimwendo expressed his party’s condolences and noted that the government was fully aware of the horrific nature of the crime. Minister of Information and Digitalization, Moses Kunkuyu, represented President Lazarus Chakwera at Chimwaza’s funeral at Nyambadwe Community Ground, paying respects on behalf of the state.

Chimwendo also took Chaponda to task for his party’s involvement in inciting violence. He reminded the Leader of the Opposition of DPP Deputy Secretary General, Daud Chikwanje’s infamous speech, in which he called for Malawians to physically assault and burn those wearing MCP regalia. “You deliberately failed to discipline Chikwanje, even after he incited such violence,” Chimwendo Banda pointed out.

The government leader didn’t hold back in his criticism, urging Chaponda to speak out against DPP’s promotion of political violence and to advise his party members and all Malawians on the importance of conducting peaceful demonstrations. He raised pointed questions about the potential consequences of inflammatory remarks, asking, “If you announce the closure of all shops during protests, what kind of reaction do you expect from shop owners?”

Chimwendo Banda’s remarks serve as a stark reminder of the deep divisions within Malawi’s political landscape and the persistent issue of selective justice. His critique of Chaponda highlights the ongoing tension between the ruling MCP and the opposition DPP, where accusations of political violence, incitement, and neglect of the rule of law are at the forefront of the national conversation. As Malawi continues to navigate its

