NOCMA ASSURES UNINTERRUPTED FLOW OF FUEL IN BLANTYRE DESPITE POLITICAL UNRESTS IN MOZAMBIQUE

National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) says has dispatched ten petrol tankers in Blantyre in order to mitigate fuel shortage which has been experienced two days now.

In an email response to our reporters , NOCMA Public Relations Officer, Raymond Likambale said all efforts have been made to ensure there is sufficient flow of fuel in Blantyre.

Likambale said NOCMA is exploring alternative routes to ensure sustainable flow of fuel in light of Mozambique unrests.

“Demonstrations in Mozambique have affected our transportation of fuel. Currently, we are relying on one route, the Tanzanian route. We are however, managing the situation. Currently, all Malawian tankers are being rerouted to Blantyre,”

He said “As at present, 10 Petrol tankers are already in Blantyre. More are on the way. We are uplifting product from Lilongwe, said Likambale.

NOCMA is since monitoring the security situation till it normalizes.

“We are closely monitoring the situation. Malawians should be made aware that there are sufficient fuel stocks in the country. NOCMA is on top of the game,” he said.

