Karonga school of the visually impaired get support from aspiring MP   

An aspiring Member of Parliament for Karonga North West constituency for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo has assured St. Mary’s boys’ primary school and the community around the school of continued financial and material support once he makes it to parliament in 2019.

Chitonya made the remarks when he presented a K100 000 cheque donation to the school which is yet to open its first term due to financial crisis that has rocked the government institution.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony Chitonya said as a true son of the area, he felt duty bound to quickly come to the rescue of the school when he learnt that the school is failing to open due to financial problems

Chitonya said the school has groomed many a people since its establishment, saying some of them are also teachers at the institution, an indication that it has contributed alot to the nation’s socia economic development of the country.

“When I learnt about the pathetic conditions in which this old school is I could not hastate to come in and bail it out of the situation. Ofcourse this is not enough but as the old addage says half bread is better than none, I hope this will help in one way or the other,” Chitonya said.

On his part, the headmaster of the school Ackim Kayira thanked Chitonya for the timely donation, saying it will go a long way in alleviating some of the problems the school is going through due to financial constraints.

He said the school is in dire need of more help and implored more well-wishers to emulate Chitonya’s kind gesture if the school is to open.

“The challenges that we have at this school are many. They range from beds, mattresses to food stuffs for the 23 students that are enrolled with this school,” Kayira said.

Kayira said the subvention that the school gets from government does not sustain the school’s needs and requirements, citing high cost of items and services.

“Apart from the problems mentioned, the hostels are also in bad condition. They need refurbishment as they are in dilapidated state,” he said.

The visual impairment department school was constructed in 1974 under the Diocese of Mzuzu before it was handed over to government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :