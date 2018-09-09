Karonga United beat Mafco 2-1

The ‘Ingwina’ of Karonga United on Saturday beat Mafco by 2 goals to one in a tnm super league match played on Saturday at Karonga Stadium.

It is Karonga United’s second successive win and their third victory in the past four matches while the defeat leaves the Salima based soldiers tip flight league status hanging by a thread with 10 games to go.

The match played in front of a sizeable crowd at karonga United’s soccer cathedral of the karonga stadium saw the home side dominate the match from start to finish and the 2-1 scoreline flattered the away side as the home side had numerous of chances to add to their score.

In a lightening start to the game the crocodiles of karonga had the struggling soldier outfit camped in their own half with their sharp passing and movement and should of been rewarded for their enterprising start in the 5th minute but Benard Msiska shot over when teed up in side the six yard box by Khumbo Msowoya.

However the home side took the lead in the 8th minute with a fine finish by Msowoya after a wonderful team move.

Following the goal the home side continued to pepper the MAFCO goal but wastefulness and the post kept the away side in the game and denied the crocodiles doubling their advantage before half time.

Despite Mafco possessing the likes of Hassan Chapola and Mabvuto Ichizombu in their side offered very little to trouble the karonga united rearguard

In the second half the home side continued where they had left off piling the pressure on away team in the hunt for the killer second goal but Mafco remained resolute at the back.

In the 58th minute Khumbo Msowoya finally doubled the lead with his brace by ruthlessly finishing past a static Amadu Alli from Msiska’s right wing cross.

Shariff Shimama and Bernard Msiska all went close to adding gloss to the scoreline but their rasping Thunderbolts went narrowly wide past Alli’s goal.

Mafco pulled a goal back in added time through Patrick luhanga but it came all too late for the fightback.

Speaking in a post-match interview Karonga united head coach Christopher Nyambose, said the win is a good boost.

However efforts to speak to Mafco technical panel proved furtile as they refused to grant the media an interview following the match.

Karonga United’s win has lifted the side to 7th on the log table with 26 points from 21 games while Mafco remain rooted 2nd bottom with 16 points from 20 matches 7 points off 13th placed Dwangwa United

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :