Nursing student bails out disabled woman with 2 wheelchairs

A 27 year physically challenged woman of Namakhutcha Village, Senior Chief Chikumbu in Mulanje District will now have the liberty to move, thanks to a third year Mulanje Mission nursing student, Patrick Makina who donated two wheelchairs to her.

After building a K3 million house for two brothers who lived in the bush for 35 years in June, 2018, Makina came to the rescue of Judith Chakuti 22, on Wednesday when he donated the wheelchairs alongside clothes and food stuffs obtained from well-wishers.

Speaking during presentation of the K350 000 worth donations, Makina said after assisting the Leo brothers of Sitolo Village in the same TA, he felt duty bound to continue searching for assistance for people who are in great need.

“My fellow students identified Judith during a community diagnosis outreach and they came to me to ask if I could find a way of assisting her since I had helped the Leo brothers. Once again I went to well-wishers and asked for their help,” he said, adding that he thinks every nurse ought to have the same drive for charity work.

Family members of the Chakuti said Judith had been grounded for more than two years after her first wheelchair broke down, as such life has not been easy for her and the family.

Speaking on behalf of the family Cecilia Nyambi, sibling to Judith, said the family had lost hope that Judith would have another moving chair as they could not afford it.

She said taking Judith to church and the hospital was a very big challenge as she had to be carried on the back all the time.

Lecturer at Mulanje Mission, Ruth Ngomba commended Makina for maintaining his charity spirit and urged him to continue setting a right precedence for his fellow nursing students as well as working nurses.

“Nursing is a profession that calls for practical compassion if really we are to deal with illnesses and any other health problems in our society. Makina is a one of the kind nursing student that I haven’t seen in my 10 years as a lecturer in nursing,” she said.

As a course in nursing, community diagnosis involves nurses going around communities of a particular health facility with an aim of appreciating how people are living in order to identify health challenges that are there as a way of preventing diseases and infections.

Among the assorted items donated were clothes, a blanket, two bags of maize and assorted relishes.

