Karonga United fire Zimbabwe coach

Karonga United have parted ways with little known Zimbabwean coach Lazarus Magaya barely three months after he was appointed to replace Dan Dzimbani.

The sacking follows the Crocodiles’ dismal performance in Malawi’s top-flight league which has see them losing three games and drawing three as well to lie second from the 16-team league with three points.

Karonga United general secretary Ramzy Simwaka confirmed the news, saying they have since roped in former Chitipa United coach Christopher Nyambose who started his work on Wednesday.

He said he was offered a performance-based contract to steer the team off their relegation battle.

Nyambose was delighted with the appointment, saying he has accepted the daunting task.

“We took the decision to give the team time to reorganise and turn the tables. Christopher Nyambose is a good and experienced coach,” he said.

“I have accepted the challenge to do the job. It’s an enormous task, taking into consideration the position of the team on the log table. But I love taking challenges which is critical for me to do well.

Karonga and Dzimbani parted ways after a protected differences over contractual issues.

The former MDC United player and coach lead the team an impressive run last season having finished on a respectable position on fifth.

Last season, Karonga United finished marginally outside of the paid up prize winning 12, drawing 10 and losing 8.