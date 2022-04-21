Pakistani pangolin case transferred to Zomba Magistrate’s Court

The Mangochi Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court has transferred to Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court a case in which a Pakistan national and four Malawians are being accused of illegally possessing a pangolin.

Ali Muhammad and the four Malawians were arrested early last month in the lakeshore district.

The transfer of the case follows the admission of Muhammad to Zomba Central Hospital after he fell ill immediately after his arrest.

He is expected to attend court proceedings “without travelling long distances”.

The five suspects had not yet taken plea after their arrest following Muhammad’s illness and when they did today, they all pleaded not guilty.

The Pakistani was present in court on Tuesday but his lawyer Jai Banda said his client could not stand trial until a medical report on his condition was issued.

