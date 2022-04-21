Blantyre Motor Show Partners National Bank, CFAO Motors 

The much anticipated Blantyre Motor Show Exhibition Organizers have unveiled their partnership with local award winning National Bank of Malawi and CFAO Motors as among some of the well-known exhibitors.

The show takes place on April 30th 2022 at Country Club in Blantyre.

The event is a spectacle specially created for motor vehicle dealers, spare part shops and garages.

The show will also feature demonstrations from Banks, Insurance Companies, Car and Motor cycle clubs.

Bike stunts and test drives are also an added bonus during the event to be graced by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mark Katsonga Phiri.

According to one of the organisers, Alinane Njolomole,said that the event is a corporate family that is attracting attention in corporate automotive sector, and general public is invited to attend.

“The Blantyre Motor Show promises to be a spectacular display. Blantyre boosts of Malawi’s high-end corporate world, as such expectations are high from participating companies,” said Njolomole.

The show is organized by Lilongwe Motor Show Limited Company, in partnership with international dealerships.

The Company has held automotive exhibitions since 2016 and this will be the first time hosting the event in Blantyre as previous shows have been hosted in the Capital, Lilongwe City.

Njolomole said the event has excited the directors who are leaving no stone unturned to make the inaugural experience something to remember for consumers and participating brands alike.

“It’s about experiential marketing, brands can conduct raffles, promotions and product displays right in front of consumers, TV audience and increasing potential clientele”. The target clientele include procurement managers, senior executives, entrepreneurs, and government officials,” he said.

As part of our corporate social responsibility, the public will walk in with a minimal fee of K2,000 to enter the event, to boost walk-ins, which are a priority to exhibitors.

Part of the gate fees will go towards charity, to help cyclone victims in the Southern region districts of Chikwawa and Nsanje