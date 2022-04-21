International visitors storm Mzuzu

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri this week brought 1200 international visitors in Mzuzu as part of the history of the beginning of ECG The Jesus Nation Church.

Since Monday, international visitors have been in the City visiting various tourist attraction Centres including the Kaning’ina Mountain where Bushiri first got the vision of starting ECG in 2005.

Bushiri has since expressed gratitude that the visitors decided to visit Mzuzu and appreciate the city. He said they have contributed towards development of the tourism sector in the city and the country at large.

The visitors came for Easter Services and according to the ECG Church, they received over 3000 people who were accommodated within Lilongwe City.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!