International visitors storm Mzuzu

April 21, 2022 Owen Khamula – Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Prophet Shepherd Bushiri this week brought 1200 international visitors in Mzuzu as part of the history of the beginning of ECG The Jesus Nation Church.

Prohpet Bushiri back to roots
Since Monday, international visitors have been in the City visiting various tourist attraction Centres including the Kaning’ina Mountain where Bushiri first got the vision of starting ECG in 2005.
Bushiri has since expressed gratitude that the visitors decided to visit Mzuzu and appreciate the city. He said they have  contributed towards development of the tourism sector in the city and the country at large.
The visitors came for Easter Services and according to the ECG Church, they received over 3000 people who were accommodated within Lilongwe City.

