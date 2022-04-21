Man commits suicide over tomato

Police say that a 68-year-old man identified in Dowa has committed suicide over tomato in a relish.

George Chibweza committed the suicide’s after picking a quarrel with his daughter because she cooked relish without tomatoes police in Dowa say.

The incident occurred at Chileka Village, Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa.

It is reported that, earlier that day before terminating his life Chibweza picked a quarrel with his daughter because she prepared relish without tomatoes.

After that Chibweza left the house and was seen by his sister in-law going towards his garden and did not report back home which prompted his son to start searching for him.

The son was told that his father was at the garden hoping that he was guarding his sugarcane from thieves.

The son then went to the garden in search of his father where he found him hanging in a mango tree.

The matter was reported to police, who visited the scene and took the dead body to Dowa District Hospital.

Postmortem conducted at the said hospital established that death was due to suffocation secondary to strangulation.

Meanwhile, police have condemned the act whereby people resort to commit suicide rather than seeking advice from relevant authorities.

The deceased hailed from Chileka Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa.

