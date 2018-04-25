Karonga United out to dampen Civil Sporting spirits

Karonga United will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they entertain Civil Sporting Club on Saturday afternoon in the TNM Super League at their backyard.

Karonga were on fire against Nchalo United a week ago as they rallied to emerge 2-0 victors away to raise their title ambitions.

However, heading to their clash with Red Lions where they lost 3-2, Karonga United failed to withstand the heat as they displayed a different performance as opposed to the vintage one against Nchalo.

As they sit at the fourth position with four points, Karonga will want to utilize home ground advantage against the Capital City civil servants.

Karonga United coach and team manager, Francis Shawa said they are ready to collect maximum points against Civil Sporting.

“We are set for the show down and l can assure our fans in Karonga and surrounding areas to come in their large numbers because we have a three points present for them,” said Shawa.

However, the Civil Servants are beaming with confidence as they are coming from a 1-0 victory to Blue Eagles.

“Our win over Blue Eagles has definitely boosted the morale in our camp. We will be travelling to the North with one reason which is to collect all the points,” said Civil Sporting team manager, Gabriel Chirwa.

In other matches, on Saturday, Nchalo United will host TN Stars while Azam Tigers have an upper hand against Mafco at Mulanje Park Stadium.

Dis-jointed Mzuni FC will face Blue Eagles at the Mzuzu Stadium while Lilongwe will host the Blantyre derby between the two giants, Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers at Bingu National Stadium.

TNM SUPER LEAGUE 2018 FIXTURES

Week 03

DAY 5

Saturday 28th April, 2018

Mzuni FC vs Blue Eagles @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

Azam Tigers vs Mafco FC @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

Karonga United vs Civil Sporting FC @ Karonga Stadium 14:30hrs

Be Forward Wanderers vs Nyasa Big Bullets @ Bingu Stadium 14:30hrs

Nchalo United vs TN Stars @ Kalulu Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 06

Sunday 29th April, 2018

Kamuzu Barracks vs Masters Security @ Civo Stadium 14:30hrs

Moyale Barracks vs Blue Eagles @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

Red Lions vs TN Stars @ Balaka Stadium 14:30hrs

Silver Strikers vs Dwangwa United @ Silver Stadium 14:30hrs

