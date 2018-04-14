Karonga United talks tough ahead of Tigers clash

Malawi TNM Super League rookies, Karonga United says it will be hard for any team that travels to Karonga Stadium to come out unscathed, as the team will strive to bag full points from their backyard.

Karonga United which is popularly known as ‘the Crocodiles’ starts its 2018 Super League campaign with a home game against Blantyre based Azam Tigers Football Club.

The Crocodiles coach, Christopher Nyambose said his team is geared to start the league on a high note against Tigers so that it gets a momentum and boost players’ morale.

“The game against Azam Tigers is a must win for us considering that we are playing on home soil which gives us a slight advantage over our visitors (Tigers).

“We have done anything within our reach to make sure that we prepare for our league opener as well as the entire season. In short we have left no stone unturned and come Saturday, we will carry the day, ”said Nyambose.

The seasoned mentor also warned any team to brace for tough times whenever they are travelling to the northern region boarder district for their matches.

“For us to survive relegation, we will make sure that we do not drop any point from home games which means any team that comes here needs to expect fire woks and Tigers will be the first to have a feel of our heat, ”said Nyambose.

Azam Tigers on the other hand expressed caution on how they will approach the Karonga clash considering that they will be playing away and with a team that is geared to survive relegation chop.

“We know for sure it will be a very tough match against Karonga United since it is a team that will be playing on their home soil. We also know for sure that they will be playing their lungs out to ensure that they inspire and give their home fans a positive result.

“But we are Tigers and ready to get a positive result as well since we had a good preparatory season,” said Tigers Technical Director, Robin Alufandika.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :