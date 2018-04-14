Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority moves in to curb graft, fraud

Energy regulators, Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) has moved in to curb the rising corruption and fraud in the sector by launching corruption and fraud policy, a tool commentators say might help fight the vice at Escom and Egenco.

Mera chairman Bishop Joseph Bvumbwe said his organization was forced to launch and adopt the policy after realizing that 30 per cent of the money in the sector is lost annually through corruption and fraud.

“Mera would ensure that corruption and fraud is completely eliminated. The leadership of this country and others are worried because of the rising cases of cash-gate, corruption and fraud,” said Bvumbwe.

Mera launched the policy on Friday in Lilongwe. Bvumbwe said all those involved in graft or fraud would be dealt with

severely using the laws of the land.

He said the policy would also help fight the leakage of fuel prices before they are officially disseminated to the people which results in the hoarding of the commodity.

The policy comes at a time of reports of rising cases of corruption at Escom and Egenco during the procurement of goods and services.

Minister of Energy Aggrey Massi said the launch of the policy is a clear example that the government is committed to fighting corruption and fraud in the country.

US ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer said recently the country risks losing the US funded US$350 Millennium Challenge Compact due to high levels of corruption.

